Etienne, Udeze lift Wichita State over Norfolk State 71-58

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 11:25
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tyson Etienne and Morris Udeze both scored 16 points and Wichita State breezed to a 71-58 victory over Norfolk State on Saturday night.

Dexter Dennis added 10 points for the Shockers (7-2), who have won four straight at home.

Dana Tate Jr. scored a career-high 22 points for the Spartans (9-3). Christian Ings added 11 points, while Kris Bankston scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

