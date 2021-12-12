Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

ISU cancels Four Continents short track speedskating in Utah

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 11:13
ISU cancels Four Continents short track speedskating in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Four Continents short track speedskating championships in January have been canceled because of expected limited attendance due to the new COVID-19 omicron variant.

The International Skating Union says it was told that several countries won’t attend the meet that had been set for Jan. 14-16 at the Utah Olympic Oval near Salt Lake City.

The withdrawals, along with travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, safety concerns and logistical challenges, caused the ISU to cancel the meet that would have been held three weeks before the Beijing Olympics.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-12 12:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan