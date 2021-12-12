Oshie, Kuznetsov score in shootout, Caps beat Sabres 3-2

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen pauses during a break in the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capital... Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen pauses during a break in the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov had shootout goals for the Washington Capitals in their 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Martin Fehervary and Lars Eller scored in regulation, and Vitek Vanecek stopped 29 shots for the Capitals, who rebounded from Friday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh to earn a point for the 11th time in 12 games.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 40 saves for the Sabres, who saw goals from from Vinnie Hinostroza and Will Butcher. Buffalo snapped a streak of five regulation losses but extended its seven-game winless skid and fell to 3-14-3 over the past 20 games.

Fehervary got the tying goal for the Capitals at 5:41 of the third period with an assist from Alex Ovechkin.

Eller gave the Capitals an early lead, finishing a 2-on-1 feed from Conor Sheary at 3:40 of the first. Hinostroza’s breakaway goal tied tied it up with 6:12 remaining in the first period, and Buffalo took a 2-1 lead 2:09 into the second period when Rasmus Asplund set up Butcher in the high slot for his first of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Capitals: Oshie went to the dressing room late in the second period after being bloodied by a high stick to the face from Buffalo’s Kyle Okposo. Oshie returned for the start of the third. … D Nick Jensen left the game briefly in the second after crashing into the boards. … F Tom Wilson (upper body) did not travel to Buffalo and his status is day-to-day. Mike Sgarbossa entered the lineup to replace Wilson, who got hurt Friday. … Fehervary played after being listed as a game-time decision. One of seven Capitals to skate in every game this season, Fehervary left Friday’s game after taking a high hit from Pittsburgh’s Brock McGinn.

Sabres: D Robert Hagg (undisclosed) returned from missing three games and assisted on Hinostroza’s goal with an outlet pass.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At Chicago on Wednesday night.

Sabres: Open three-game road trip at Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

