Allen lifts New Mexico St. over Loyola Marymount 63-58

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 11:02
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sir'Jabari Rice hit 7 of 8 from the free throw line in the final minutes and nine of his 11 points in the second half to help New Mexico State hold off Loyola Marymount, 63-58 on Saturday.

Teddy Allen had 12 points and eight rebounds and Rice pulled down six rebounds for the Aggies (8-2). Mario McKinney Jr. added 10 points. Johnny McCants had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Eli Scott had 20 points for the Lions (6-4).

Joe Quintana was held to only 5 points despite heading into the matchup as the Lions' second leading scorer at 16 points per game. He shot 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 12:47 GMT+08:00

