Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt returning for final year

By SYRACUSE, Associated Press
2021/12/12 10:31
Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt returning for final year

Syracuse place-kicker Andre Szmyt is returning in 2022 for his final year of eligibility.

Szmyt made the announcement Saturday in a post on Twitter.

“It’s too hard to walk away with a year of eligibility left and that feeling like there’s unfinished business with this group. I’m looking to walk off like the year I walked on," Szmyt wrote.

Szmyt had a stellar first season in 2018, leading the NCAA in field goals (30 of 34) and scoring the third-most points ever by a kicker (151). He won the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker and earned unanimous All-America honors.

In four seasons, Szymt has converted 65 of 79 field goals and his 1.6 field goals per game is the top mark in school history.

Szmyt originally intended to forgo the extra season granted by the NCAA. His decision comes just two days after Syracuse hired Bob Ligashesky as special teams coordinator.

The Orange finished 5-7 and 2-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2021 and underperformed on special teams without a coordinator. Coach Dino Babers divided duties among staff members after Justin Lustig left for Vanderbilt last January.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

r

Updated : 2021-12-12 12:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan