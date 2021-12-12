Alexa
Williams posts second triple-double in Wake Forest history

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 10:35
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to post the second triple-double in Wake Forest history and the Demon Deacons cruised to a 79-53 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.

Williams joins Tim Duncan, who did it in a win over Maryland in 1996, as the only Demon Deacons to accomplish the feat. Williams made 5 of 11 shots from the floor — with one 3-pointer — and all five of his free throws.

Carter Whitt came off the bench to score 16 — sinking 4 of 7 from 3-point range — for Wake Forest (7-1). The Deacons are off to their best start since the 2008-09 season when they opened with 16 straight victories. Dallas Walton pitched in with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. The Deacons shot less than their ACC-leading 50% from the floor against the Spartans (2-7), sinking 28 of 62 shots (45.2%).

Jordan Gainey and Nick Alves scored 10 points apiece to pace SC Upstate. The Spartans trailed 29-18 at halftime before being outscored 50-35 after intermission. The Spartans shot 32.8% overall and made just 6 of 24 shots from distance. SC Upstate lost the rebound battle 47-34 and was outscored in the paint 38-22.

The two schools were playing for only the second time. Wake Forest beat the visiting Spartans 72-48 in 2007.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-12 12:46 GMT+08:00

