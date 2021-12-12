Fire at Taipei substation causes widespread power outages

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The No. 5 transformer of Taipei’s Wanlong primary substation burst into flames Sunday morning (Dec. 12), causing power outages across Taipei and parts of New Taipei City.

Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) said that at 9:42 a.m., substations in Wanlong, Qizhang, Dafeng, Muzha, Bojia, Shenkeng, Ankang, Coukeng, Guishan, and Wulai had all stopped functioning. The districts of Zhonghe, Yonghe, Banqiao, and Wenshan experienced power outages, CNA reported.

However, by 9:54 a.m., all substations except for the one in Wanlong were back in operation. Power in most households in Zhonghe, Yonghe, Banqiao, and Wenshan districts has been restored, Taipower said.

The company added that the power outage had affected 300,418 households and that 33,509 households are still without power. The fire at the Wanlong substation has already been extinguished and no one was injured, it said.

The Wanlong substation is still undergoing repairs.



Wanlong substation fire in the distance. (Taiwan News, Liam Gibson photo)