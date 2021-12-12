New York City FC 1, Portland 1

New York City FC 1 0 0 — 1 Portland 0 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, New York City FC, Castellanos, 21 (Moralez), 41st minute.

Second Half_2, Portland, Mora, 13, 90th+4.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks — New York City FC, Valentín Castellanos, G; Alfredo Morales, NG; Maxi Moralez, G; Talles Magno, G; Alexander Callens, G. Portland, Felipe Mora, NG; Diego Valeri, NG; Santiago Moreno, G; Cristhian Paredes, G.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic.

Yellow Cards_Van Rankin, Portland, 59th; Rodriguez, New York City FC, 80th; Johnson, New York City FC, 88th; Chara, Portland, 90th; Medina, New York City FC, 90th+1.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_25,218.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray, Gudmundur Thorarinsson (Malte Amundsen, 90th+2); Jesus Medina (Talles Magno, 95th), Alfredo Morales, Maxi Moralez, Santiago Rodriguez (Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, 80th), James Sands; Valentin Castellanos.

Portland_Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin (Diego Valeri, 89th), Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco (Santiago Moreno, 62nd), Diego Chara, George Fochive (Cristhian Paredes, 62nd); Dairon Asprilla (Jaroslaw Niezgoda, 84th), Yimmi Chara, Felipe Mora.