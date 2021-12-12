Alexa
Think tank director confident severed ties with Nicaragua will not affect Taiwan

NextGen CEO Chen Kuan-ting says semi-official engagement allows Taiwan to promote values-based diplomacy

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/12/12 11:07
Taiwan NextGen Foundation CEO Chen Kuan-ting. (Facebook, Chen Kuan-ting photo)

Taiwan NextGen Foundation CEO Chen Kuan-ting. (Facebook, Chen Kuan-ting photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan NextGen Foundation CEO Chen Kuan-ting (陳冠廷) says that Taiwan will not be affected by the diplomatic break in relations with Nicaragua, as it has been successful with bolstering meaningful ties with other nations.

Chen recently told Taiwan News that observers should refrain from promoting “reductionist narratives” categorizing Taiwan as an “orphan of Asia” or a “pariah of the international system.” He said Taiwan has been prioritizing economic, scientific, cultural, political, and people-to-people exchanges with a number of countries, including Lithuania, India, Slovakia, and Somaliland.

The CEO said semi-formal channels of engagement have allowed Taiwan to promote its “unique model of engagement with other international actors,” adding that people-centric relations are the most important. Chen went on to say that Taiwan-Nicaragua relations have “been a source of liability.”

The most impactful aspect of Taiwan’s soft power is its commitment to democratic values and protection of human rights, Chen said. He noted that Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has a reputation as a human rights offender, having harassed and arrested human rights advocates and journalists.

Taiwan has strived to provide technical and financial assistance to Nicaraguans at the grassroots level and create economic opportunities for disadvantaged and marginalized communities, Chen said. However, Ortega has rejected Taiwan’s values-based diplomacy.
