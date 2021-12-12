Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bassett carries Weber St. past Maine-Fort Kent 82-36

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 08:32
Bassett carries Weber St. past Maine-Fort Kent 82-36

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dontay Bassett came off the bench to score 13 points to lead Weber State to an 82-36 win over Maine-Fort Kent on Saturday.

Zahir Porter had 11 points for Weber State (9-1), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Koby McEwen added 10 points. Jamison Overton had 10 points.

Michat Petty had nine points of the USCAA member Bengals. Aiden Grady added 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 09:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day