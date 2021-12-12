Alexa
Collins has school-record 19 assists in Billikens' 79-68 win

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 08:32
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yuri Collins set a school record with 19 assists — the most in an NCAA game this season — to go with 14 points and Saint Louis beat Boston College 79-68 on Saturday.

Collins broke the Saint Louis assists record set by Jim Roder versus Southern Miss during the 1986-87 season. He was 5-of-5 shooting as the sophomore collected his second career double-double.

Collins' final assist came on a length-of-the-court pass to Francis Okoro for a game-ending dunk.

Gibson Jimerson, with five 3-pointers, and Okoro scored 19 points each and Jordan Nesbitt added 11 for Saint Louis (8-3), which won for the first time in three games. Okoro sank 8 of 9 shots for the Billikens, who shot 53% overall, including 41% on 3-pointers (11 of 27).

The Billikens led by as many as 23 points after a Jimerson 3-pointer with 13 minutes remaining. The lead remained in double figures until Boston College scored nine points in less than a minute to get within seven with 17 seconds left before two Jimerson free throws and Okoro's dunk.

Makai Ashton-Langford scored 18 points, DeMarr Langford Jr. 14 and Jaeden Zackery 12 for the Eagles (6-4), who had a three-game win streak snapped. After a 19-point first half, the Eagles rebounded to shoot 53% in the second half but ended just 3 of 17 from the arc.

The Billikens’ 79 points are the most given up by Boston College this season, which came in with a 59.8 points per game defensive average.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

