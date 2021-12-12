Alexa
Maryland-Eastern Shore rolls over St. Mary's (MD) 79-43

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 08:27
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Nathaniel Pollard Jr. posted 16 points and eight rebounds as Maryland-Eastern Shore easily defeated St. Mary's (MD) 79-43 on Saturday.

Dom London had 14 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore (5-5). Zion Styles added nine rebounds. Da'Shawn Phillip had six assists.

Gary Grant had 13 points for the Seahawks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 09:59 GMT+08:00

