Taiwan Olympian nabs 2 golds, 1 silver at World Weightlifting Championships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese Olympian weightlifter Kuo Hsin-chun (郭婞淳) on Sunday (Dec. 12) won the women's 59-kilogram class at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan.

Kuo nabbed silver in the 100 kg snatch and gold in the 130-kg clean and jerk and her 230 kg weightlifting total. This is her first major international weightlifting event since the Tokyo Olympics, CNA reported.

Kuo started with 97 kg for her first snatch attempt and increased the weight to 100 kg for her second attempt. In the last round, she tried to lift 102 kg but failed, putting her in second place. The gold medal went to Ukrainian Mariia Hanhur.

For the clean and jerk, Kuo dominated her group by lifting 125 kg in her first attempt; she then lifted 128 kg and easily defeated her competitors. For her final attempt, the Olympian went for 130 kg and was successful.

Kuo has won 10 gold medals, five silvers, and two bronzes in her World Championships career to date, per CNA.