Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan Olympian nabs 2 golds, 1 silver at World Weightlifting Championships

Kuo Hsin-chun medaled in snatch, clean and jerk, total weight categories in her class

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/12 09:30
Taiwanese Olympian Kuo Hsin-chun. (Facebook, International Weightlifting Federation photo)

Taiwanese Olympian Kuo Hsin-chun. (Facebook, International Weightlifting Federation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese Olympian weightlifter Kuo Hsin-chun (郭婞淳) on Sunday (Dec. 12) won the women's 59-kilogram class at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan.

Kuo nabbed silver in the 100 kg snatch and gold in the 130-kg clean and jerk and her 230 kg weightlifting total. This is her first major international weightlifting event since the Tokyo Olympics, CNA reported.

Kuo started with 97 kg for her first snatch attempt and increased the weight to 100 kg for her second attempt. In the last round, she tried to lift 102 kg but failed, putting her in second place. The gold medal went to Ukrainian Mariia Hanhur.

For the clean and jerk, Kuo dominated her group by lifting 125 kg in her first attempt; she then lifted 128 kg and easily defeated her competitors. For her final attempt, the Olympian went for 130 kg and was successful.

Kuo has won 10 gold medals, five silvers, and two bronzes in her World Championships career to date, per CNA.
World Weightlifting Championships
Taiwan
Olympian
Kuo Hsin-chun
clean and jerk
snatch
total weight
weightlifting

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan donates 100,000 masks to police in Philippines
Taiwan donates 100,000 masks to police in Philippines
2021/12/11 19:42
Taiwan denies issuing a loan of US$100 million to Nicaragua before diplomatic break
Taiwan denies issuing a loan of US$100 million to Nicaragua before diplomatic break
2021/12/11 17:56
US celebrity physician polls well after praising Taiwan's pandemic model
US celebrity physician polls well after praising Taiwan's pandemic model
2021/12/11 15:31
Honduras reportedly considering switch in Taiwan recognition
Honduras reportedly considering switch in Taiwan recognition
2021/12/11 13:03
Big US foreign affairs delegation expected in Taiwan next month
Big US foreign affairs delegation expected in Taiwan next month
2021/12/11 10:29

Updated : 2021-12-12 09:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day