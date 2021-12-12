Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Golden scores 20 to lift Butler past E. Illinois 66-54

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 07:27
Golden scores 20 to lift Butler past E. Illinois 66-54

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Golden tied his career high with a season-high 20 points as Butler defeated Eastern Illinois 66-54 on Saturday.

Golden hit 8 of 10 shots.

Aaron Thompson had 14 points and 10 assists for Butler (7-3), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Jair Bolden added 10 points. Ty Groce had seven rebounds.

Chuck Harris, whose 11 points per game was second on the Bulldogs, was held to two points on 1-for-8 shooting. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

CJ Lane had 12 points for the Panthers (2-9). Dan Luers added 11 points. Paul Bizimana had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 09:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day