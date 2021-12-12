Mavs' Doncic out with sore ankle again for visit to Thunder

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Jeremy Lamb during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec.... Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Jeremy Lamb during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dallas star Luka Doncic has been ruled out of the Mavericks' game Sunday at Oklahoma City because of left ankle soreness.

Doncic reinjured the ankle in the second half at Indiana on Friday and said he probably shouldn't have kept playing in the 106-93 loss.

It will be the fifth missed game since the 22-year-old sensation sprained the ankle Nov. 15 against Denver. Dallas is 0-4 without Doncic this season.

Although Doncic has played most of the games since the injury, the Mavericks are 3-9 in that stretch and have shot less than 50% in every game expect one in which they set a franchise record at 68.7% shooting.

A loss to the Thunder would drop Dallas two games below .500 for the first time this season under first-year coach Jason Kidd.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports