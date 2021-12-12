Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Glasper scores 21 to lead UIW past Grambling St. 72-62

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 07:47
Glasper scores 21 to lead UIW past Grambling St. 72-62

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Robert ''RJ'' Glasper had 21 points as UIW defeated Grambling State 72-62 on Saturday.

Johnny Hughes III had 14 points and 10 rebounds for UIW (2-8). Josh Morgan added 13 points and seven rebounds. Benjamin Griscti had 12 points.

Grambling State totaled 43 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Danya Kingsby had 20 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (3-7). Shawndarius Cowart added 15 points. AJ Taylor had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 09:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day