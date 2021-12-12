Alexa
Tulane temporarily shuts men's hoops amid virus outbreak

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 07:11
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane is temporarily shutting down its men’s basketball team because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Tulane in a statement released Saturday afternoon said the Green Wave is canceling upcoming games against Texas A&M on Dec. 14 and Grambling State on Dec. 18.

The team also will not hold any meetings or practices during the shutdown. The university did not specify how many players or members of the coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19 or when the positive tests were performed.

Tulane said the Green Wave expects to play its next game on Dec. 21 at home against New Orleans.

Updated : 2021-12-12 08:31 GMT+08:00

