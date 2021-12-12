Nolan leads Jacksonville over UNC Wilmington 77-48

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan had 17 points as Jacksonville rolled past UNC Wilmington 77-48 on Saturday.

Jordan Davis had 12 points for the Dolphins (5-3), who won their fourth straight at home. Mike Marsh added 11 points and Tommy Bruner scored 10.

Jaylen Sims had 12 points and six rebounds to pace the Seahawks (3-5).

___

___

