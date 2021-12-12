Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nolan leads Jacksonville over UNC Wilmington 77-48

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 07:12
Nolan leads Jacksonville over UNC Wilmington 77-48

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan had 17 points as Jacksonville rolled past UNC Wilmington 77-48 on Saturday.

Jordan Davis had 12 points for the Dolphins (5-3), who won their fourth straight at home. Mike Marsh added 11 points and Tommy Bruner scored 10.

Jaylen Sims had 12 points and six rebounds to pace the Seahawks (3-5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 08:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day