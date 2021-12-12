Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Reeves lifts Illinois State past Chicago State 80-71

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 07:20
Reeves lifts Illinois State past Chicago State 80-71

CHICAGO (AP) — Antonio Reeves had 30 points as Illinois State got past Chicago State 80-71 on Saturday.

Reeves shot 6 for 8 from deep.

Josiah Strong had 19 points for Illinois State (5-5). Howard Fleming Jr. added 10 points. Kendall Lewis had seven rebounds.

Jahsean Corbett had 17 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (3-6). Coreyoun Rushin added 13 points and nine rebounds. Dominique Alexander and Favour Chukwukelu each had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 08:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day