Deing scores 26 to lift UTSA past Sam Houston St. 78-73

HOUSTON (AP) — Dhieu Deing had 26 points as UTSA beat Sam Houston 78-73 on Saturday.

Cedrick Alley Jr. had 17 points for UTSA (6-4). Jordan Ivy-Curry added 16 points. Jacob Germany had 14 points.

Demarkus Lampley had 23 points for the Bearkats (3-6). Savion Flagg added 19 points.

