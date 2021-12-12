Alexa
Griffin scores 20 to carry Tulsa past S. Illinois 69-65

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 06:50
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 20 points as Tulsa edged past Southern Illinois 69-65 on Saturday.

Jeriah Horne had 15 points for Tulsa (5-5). Tim Dalger added 12 points.

Ben Coupet Jr. tied a career high with 27 points for the Salukis (5-4). Marcus Domask added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 08:15 GMT+08:00

