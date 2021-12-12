Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 06:26
Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana

MINDEN, La. (AP) — The oldest brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was killed by a woman in northern Louisiana on Friday night, police said.

T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison was stabbed in Minden, KTBS-TV reported. Police Chief Steve Cropper said the 32-year-old “died from a single stab wound to his back, that punctured his lung.” A large kitchen knife was recovered.

Harrison tried to drive himself to a local hospital but crashed his vehicle into the building, according to Cropper. He was transported to another medical center, where he died following an emergency surgery.

Angela Washington, 47, was arrested and charged with second-degree homicide. Authorities didn’t offer a motive, and it wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Sneed told The Kansas City Star in a story published last month that he credits Harrison for raising him while his parents were in prison. At 9 years old, Harrison changed diapers, ironed clothes and walked his brothers to school.

Harrison referred to 24-year-old Sneed as “my little dude” when talking with the newspaper and described their relationship as “closer than most brothers because of what we went through in life.”

The Chiefs added Sneed to their injury report Saturday and said in a tweet that he was questionable for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, citing “non-injury related reasons (personal).”

Updated : 2021-12-12 08:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day