Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Broncos activate Bryce Callahan, will honor Demaryius Thomas

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 06:26
FILE - Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas reacts after making a catch during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the New...

FILE - Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas reacts after making a catch during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the New...

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos activated three players from injured reserve on Saturday, including cornerback Bryce Callahan.

The team also placed outside linebacker Malik Reed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Broncos (6-6) host the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) on Sunday.

Before the game, Denver will honor receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died Thursday night in his suburban Atlanta home at the age of 33. The Broncos players will wear a No. 88 decal on their helmet. In addition, there will be a painted ‘88’ logo on Denver’s sideline.

Callahan has been on injured reserve since Nov. 3 due to a knee injury. Denver also activated inside linebacker Micah Kiser (groin) and cornerback Michael Ojemudia (hamstring) from injured reserve.

So far this season, Callahan has recorded 21 tackles, one sack and four passes defensed. Ojemudia has been sidelined since hurting his hamstring in a preseason game on Aug. 21 at Seattle. He went on injured reserve on Sept. 2.

Reed has five sacks for the Broncos this season along with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-12-12 08:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day