Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

UK: Banksy T-shirts for statue-toppling defendants go on sale

By Deutsche Welle
2021/12/11 20:35
The shirts, held by three customers, have a picture of Colston's empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby

The shirts, held by three customers, have a picture of Colston's empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby

Hundreds of people on Saturday lined up outside a shop in southwestern England to buy Banksy-designed T-shirts created to help four defendants charged over the toppling of a statue of a slave merchant.

The statue of 17th-century slave merchant Edward Colston was hauled down and thrown into the waters at Bristol harbor during a Black Lives Matter protest in June of last year.

Four of the anti-racism demonstrators have since been charged with causing criminal damage and will face trial next week.

Beer money

Elusive street artist Banksy said on Instagram he wanted to help the accused by raising funds from the T-shirts so the quartet "can go for a pint."

The T-shirts cost £25 ($33, €29) and are limited to one per person.

Banksy's identity remains a closely guarded secret. He began his career spray-painting walls and bridges in Bristol. Since then, many of his works have sold for millions of dollars at auction.

Statue placed in a musem

Colston, whose statue was erected some 175 years after his death, made his fortune transporting enslaved Africans across the Atlantic to the Americas.

After it was hauled into the harbor, Bristol authorities fished the statue out, saying it will be placed in a museum, along with placards from the Black Lives Matter demonstration.

jsi/fb (AP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-12-12 08:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day