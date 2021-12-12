Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hopkins scores 17 to lead Siena over Holy Cross 72-59

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 06:12
Hopkins scores 17 to lead Siena over Holy Cross 72-59

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Nick Hopkins posted 17 points as Siena got past Holy Cross 72-59 on Saturday.

Anthony Gaines had 14 points and six assists for Siena (4-6). Jackson Stormo also scored 14 points. Colby Rogers had 10 points.

Siena totaled 38 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Gerrale Gates had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Crusaders (2-9), who have now lost five games in a row. Judson Martindale added 14 points. Kyrell Luc had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 08:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day