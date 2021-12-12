Hopkins scores 17 to lead Siena over Holy Cross 72-59

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Nick Hopkins posted 17 points as Siena got past Holy Cross 72-59 on Saturday.

Anthony Gaines had 14 points and six assists for Siena (4-6). Jackson Stormo also scored 14 points. Colby Rogers had 10 points.

Siena totaled 38 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Gerrale Gates had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Crusaders (2-9), who have now lost five games in a row. Judson Martindale added 14 points. Kyrell Luc had 13 points.

