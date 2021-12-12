Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Stampley leads Troy over Tennessee Tech 75-72

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 05:48
Stampley leads Troy over Tennessee Tech 75-72

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Duke Miles hit four straight free throws to give Troy the lead and Christyon Eugene hit back-to-back jumpers to help preserve it as the Trojans came from behind in the final five minutes to knock off Tennessee Tech, 75-72 on Saturday.

Nick Stampley tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Troy (6-4) and Efe Odigie added 12 points and nine rebounds. Duke Deen added 11 points.

Keishawn Davidson had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (2-8), whose losing streak reached five games. John Pettway added 17 points and eight rebounds. Jr. Clay had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 08:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day