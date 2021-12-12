Roddy, Moore lead Colorado State past Mississippi State

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David Roddy scored 19 points, Kendle Moore added 13 and Colorado State defeated Mississippi State 66-63 on Saturday at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

Colorado State trailed 51-44 midway through the second half before John Tonje hit a 3-pointer to a trigger a 14-6 Rams run that was capped by Dischon Thomas's dunk for a 58-57 lead. Soon thereafter, Isaiah Stevens and Moore hit 3-pointers for the Rams and the lead was 66-59 near the two-minute mark.

A minute later Garrison Brooks scored on a short putback to draw Mississippi State within 66-63. The final 60 seconds saw a series of misses by both teams until Roddy was fouled and went to the line with 5 seconds remaining. He missed the front end of the one-and-one, then Iverson Molinar missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Colorado State made 11 3-pointers, seven in the second half, and shot 47% overall.

Mississippi State (6-3) shot 34%. Brooks scored 15 points for the Bulldogs, Shakeel Moore and Javian Davis added 13 each and Molinar had 11 points and five assists.

Colorado State is 10-0 for the second time in program history, the last coming in 2014-15 when the Rams started 14-0.

Both teams played in the Final Four of the NIT last season. Colorado State lost its semifinal to Memphis and Mississippi State fell to the Tigers in the championship game.

