Packers activate Campbell, place Cobb on injured reserve

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 05:29
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker De’Vondre Campbell from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday and placed wide receiver Randall Cobb on injured reserve.

Activating Campbell makes him available to play Sunday night when the Packers (9-3) host the Chicago Bears (4-8). The injured reserve designation means Cobb must sit out at least three games.

Campbell had practiced on Friday after getting placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week while the Packers were off. He was listed as questionable on the injury report the Packers released Friday.

Cobb got injured during the Packers’ last game, a 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28. The injury prevented him from playing in the second half of that game.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur had said Thursday that Cobb’s injury was significant and would keep him out “for a while.”

