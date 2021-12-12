Alexa
Higgins leads St. Francis over Delaware St. 75-61

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 04:43
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Rob Higgins had 17 points as St. Francis (Brooklyn) topped Delaware State 75-61 on Saturday.

Michael Cubbage had 16 points and six rebounds for St. Francis (2-8). Bahaide Haidara added six rebounds. Larry Moreno had six rebounds.

Dominik Fragala had 16 points for the Delaware State (2-8), who has now lost six games in a row. Corey Perkins added 14 points. Myles Carter had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 06:35 GMT+08:00

