Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Stephens scores 28 to lift VMI past Gardner-Webb 64-61

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 04:48
Stephens scores 28 to lift VMI past Gardner-Webb 64-61

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jake Stephens had a season-high 28 points, including the game-winning layup with 11 seconds left, plus 16 rebounds as VMI narrowly beat Gardner-Webb 64-61 on Saturday.

Stephens scored and then Jordan Sears missed a 3-pointer with five seconds left. Sean Conway grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He made two free throws with two seconds left. D'maurian Williams missed at the buzzer.

Conway had 12 points for VMI (7-4), which won its fourth straight game. Kamdyn Curfman added 10 points. Tanner Mans had six rebounds.

Lance Terry had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin' Bulldogs (4-6). Williams added 15 points. Anthony Selden had 10 points. Ludovic Dufeal had a career-high 15 rebounds plus 4 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 06:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day