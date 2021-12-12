Alexa
Williams with 20, Louisiana Tech beats Louisiana-Lafayette

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 04:31
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams had a career-high 20 points as Louisiana Tech got past Louisiana-Lafayette 78-69 on Saturday.

Amorie Archibald had 18 points for Louisiana Tech (7-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Jordan Brown scored a career-high 30 points for the Ragin' Cajuns (5-4), making 13 of 18 field goals. Joe Charles added 11 points.

