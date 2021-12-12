Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mballa, Williams lead Buffalo over St. John Fisher 100-58

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 04:26
Mballa, Williams lead Buffalo over St. John Fisher 100-58

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Mballa had 18 points as Buffalo routed St. John Fisher 100-58 on Saturday.

Jeenathan Williams added 17 points for the Bulls, while Ronaldo Segu chipped in 16. Tra'Von Fagan had 11 points for Buffalo (6-3).

Daniel Cook had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals. Brendan Trapper added 19 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-12 05:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day