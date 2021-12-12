Alexa
Montpellier ends Brest 6-match winning run in French league

By Associated Press
2021/12/12 02:30
BREST, France (AP) — Montpellier ruthlessly ended Brest's six-match winning run in the French league after a 4-0 win at the Brittany club on Saturday.

Montpellier's third straight win extended its unbeaten record in the top flight against Brest and lifted Olivier Dall'Óglio's players to fourth in the standings.

Both coaches faced their former club: Michel Der Zakarian was appointed Brest coach in June after he left Montpellier. He succeeded Dall’Oglio, who joined the southern side.

Brest played with pace in the first half but could not convert its chances and was punished against the run of play just before the interval as Elye Wahi headed home a a cross from Teji Savanier.

The goal gave the visitors a new lease of life and Montpellier striker Stephy Mavididi made it 2-0 three minutes into the second half with a superb half-volley.

Junior Sambia gave more luster to the win at the hour mark after Savanier — Montpellier's best player this season — set up Valere Germain in the box with a lofted ball over the Brest defense. Germain flicked the ball for Sambia, who scored into an empty goal.

Germain completed the rout five minutes from time with a shot to goalkeeper Marco Bizot's right side.

Brest is 12th in the standings, four points behind Montpellier.

Last-placed Saint-Etienne played at struggling Reims late in the first game since Saint-Etienne fired coach Claude Puel following last weekend’s 5-0 home loss.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

