All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 26 18 4 4 40 99 72 Tampa Bay 26 17 5 4 38 89 70 Toronto 28 18 8 2 38 88 71 Detroit 28 13 12 3 29 78 96 Boston 23 13 8 2 28 65 60 Buffalo 26 8 15 3 19 71 94 Ottawa 24 7 16 1 15 63 93 Montreal 28 6 19 3 15 61 98

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 26 18 5 3 39 79 67 Washington 27 16 5 6 38 94 69 Carolina 25 18 6 1 37 81 55 Pittsburgh 26 13 8 5 31 79 70 Columbus 25 13 11 1 27 81 82 New Jersey 25 10 10 5 25 72 82 Philadelphia 25 9 12 4 22 60 85 N.Y. Islanders 22 6 11 5 17 46 68

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 26 19 6 1 39 101 74 Nashville 27 16 10 1 33 80 75 Colorado 24 15 7 2 32 106 82 St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 90 75 Winnipeg 27 13 9 5 31 82 76 Dallas 24 13 9 2 28 68 68 Chicago 26 10 14 2 22 58 81 Arizona 26 5 19 2 12 45 96

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 27 15 6 6 36 85 58 Anaheim 28 15 8 5 35 91 79 Edmonton 25 16 9 0 32 89 77 Vegas 26 15 11 0 30 89 81 San Jose 27 14 12 1 29 73 76 Los Angeles 25 11 10 4 26 68 67 Vancouver 28 11 15 2 24 70 84 Seattle 26 9 15 2 20 73 93

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 2

Nashville 3, New Jersey 2

Colorado 7, Detroit 3

Florida 3, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 4, Vegas 3

Vancouver 4, Winnipeg 3, SO

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.