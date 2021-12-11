NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|26
|18
|4
|4
|40
|99
|72
|N.Y. Rangers
|26
|18
|5
|3
|39
|79
|67
|Tampa Bay
|26
|17
|5
|4
|38
|89
|70
|Washington
|27
|16
|5
|6
|38
|94
|69
|Toronto
|28
|18
|8
|2
|38
|88
|71
|Carolina
|25
|18
|6
|1
|37
|81
|55
|Pittsburgh
|26
|13
|8
|5
|31
|79
|70
|Detroit
|28
|13
|12
|3
|29
|78
|96
|Boston
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|65
|60
|Columbus
|25
|13
|11
|1
|27
|81
|82
|New Jersey
|25
|10
|10
|5
|25
|72
|82
|Philadelphia
|25
|9
|12
|4
|22
|60
|85
|Buffalo
|26
|8
|15
|3
|19
|71
|94
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|6
|11
|5
|17
|46
|68
|Ottawa
|24
|7
|16
|1
|15
|63
|93
|Montreal
|28
|6
|19
|3
|15
|61
|98
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|26
|19
|6
|1
|39
|101
|74
|Calgary
|27
|15
|6
|6
|36
|85
|58
|Anaheim
|28
|15
|8
|5
|35
|91
|79
|Nashville
|27
|16
|10
|1
|33
|80
|75
|Colorado
|24
|15
|7
|2
|32
|106
|82
|Edmonton
|25
|16
|9
|0
|32
|89
|77
|St. Louis
|26
|14
|8
|4
|32
|90
|75
|Winnipeg
|27
|13
|9
|5
|31
|82
|76
|Vegas
|26
|15
|11
|0
|30
|89
|81
|San Jose
|27
|14
|12
|1
|29
|73
|76
|Dallas
|24
|13
|9
|2
|28
|68
|68
|Los Angeles
|25
|11
|10
|4
|26
|68
|67
|Vancouver
|28
|11
|15
|2
|24
|70
|84
|Chicago
|26
|10
|14
|2
|22
|58
|81
|Seattle
|26
|9
|15
|2
|20
|73
|93
|Arizona
|26
|5
|19
|2
|12
|45
|96
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 2
Nashville 3, New Jersey 2
Colorado 7, Detroit 3
Florida 3, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 4, Vegas 3
Vancouver 4, Winnipeg 3, SO
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.