SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|16
|14
|1
|1
|0
|31
|65
|34
|Quad City
|18
|14
|2
|1
|1
|30
|69
|40
|Knoxville
|17
|13
|2
|0
|2
|28
|66
|34
|Fayetteville
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|22
|53
|44
|Evansville
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|22
|47
|39
|Pensacola
|15
|8
|5
|2
|0
|18
|52
|41
|Roanoke
|14
|6
|4
|2
|2
|17
|41
|36
|Peoria
|13
|6
|3
|1
|3
|16
|35
|30
|Birmingham
|19
|3
|12
|4
|0
|10
|43
|78
|Macon
|18
|2
|15
|0
|1
|5
|26
|77
|Vermilion County
|14
|1
|12
|1
|0
|3
|20
|64
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Roanoke 3, Macon 0
Birmingham 2, Vermilion County 0
Quad City 3, Pensacola 2
Peoria 5, Knoxville 4
Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled