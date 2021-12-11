All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 20 14 4 2 0 30 69 52 Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45 Charlotte 22 10 10 2 0 22 67 67 Providence 18 8 6 3 1 20 47 50 Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58 WB/Scranton 18 8 8 0 2 18 39 56 Bridgeport 22 7 12 1 2 17 55 69 Lehigh Valley 19 3 11 4 1 11 44 65

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 20 17 1 2 0 36 72 38 Rochester 19 13 6 0 0 26 78 64 Cleveland 22 10 7 2 3 25 68 69 Toronto 18 10 6 1 1 22 57 61 Laval 22 10 10 2 0 22 74 79 Belleville 21 10 11 0 0 20 61 61 Syracuse 19 7 9 2 1 17 54 65

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 21 15 4 1 1 32 70 49 Manitoba 22 14 7 1 0 29 71 53 Iowa 20 9 8 2 1 21 61 56 Grand Rapids 21 9 9 2 1 21 62 66 Rockford 20 9 9 1 1 20 53 70 Texas 19 7 9 2 1 17 58 67 Milwaukee 21 8 12 1 0 17 61 73

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 19 14 2 2 1 31 71 47 Ontario 18 13 4 0 1 27 72 53 Colorado 20 9 8 1 2 21 65 61 Henderson 17 9 6 1 1 20 52 48 Tucson 17 9 7 1 0 19 49 54 Abbotsford 17 7 7 2 1 17 53 53 San Diego 18 8 9 1 0 17 50 56 Bakersfield 16 6 7 1 2 15 43 53 San Jose 17 6 10 1 0 13 47 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Syracuse 5, Charlotte 3

Utica 3, Cleveland 1

Belleville 4, Providence 1

Rochester 5, Laval 3

Toronto 4, Springfield 2

Henderson 5, Rockford 0

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 4, Iowa 3

Tucson 5, Stockton 4

Colorado 7, Bakersfield 2

Ontario 4, San Diego 2

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, ppd

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.