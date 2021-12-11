Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/11 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 20 14 4 2 0 30 69 52
Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45
Charlotte 22 10 10 2 0 22 67 67
Providence 18 8 6 3 1 20 47 50
Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58
WB/Scranton 18 8 8 0 2 18 39 56
Bridgeport 22 7 12 1 2 17 55 69
Lehigh Valley 19 3 11 4 1 11 44 65
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 20 17 1 2 0 36 72 38
Rochester 19 13 6 0 0 26 78 64
Cleveland 22 10 7 2 3 25 68 69
Toronto 18 10 6 1 1 22 57 61
Laval 22 10 10 2 0 22 74 79
Belleville 21 10 11 0 0 20 61 61
Syracuse 19 7 9 2 1 17 54 65
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 21 15 4 1 1 32 70 49
Manitoba 22 14 7 1 0 29 71 53
Iowa 20 9 8 2 1 21 61 56
Grand Rapids 21 9 9 2 1 21 62 66
Rockford 20 9 9 1 1 20 53 70
Texas 19 7 9 2 1 17 58 67
Milwaukee 21 8 12 1 0 17 61 73
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 19 14 2 2 1 31 71 47
Ontario 18 13 4 0 1 27 72 53
Colorado 20 9 8 1 2 21 65 61
Henderson 17 9 6 1 1 20 52 48
Tucson 17 9 7 1 0 19 49 54
Abbotsford 17 7 7 2 1 17 53 53
San Diego 18 8 9 1 0 17 50 56
Bakersfield 16 6 7 1 2 15 43 53
San Jose 17 6 10 1 0 13 47 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Syracuse 5, Charlotte 3

Utica 3, Cleveland 1

Belleville 4, Providence 1

Rochester 5, Laval 3

Toronto 4, Springfield 2

Henderson 5, Rockford 0

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 4, Iowa 3

Tucson 5, Stockton 4

Colorado 7, Bakersfield 2

Ontario 4, San Diego 2

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, ppd

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-12-12 00:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua’s 91 students in Taiwan face uncertain future after diplomatic break
Nicaragua’s 91 students in Taiwan face uncertain future after diplomatic break
Taipei MRT withdraws train promoting Nicaragua after diplomatic break
Taipei MRT withdraws train promoting Nicaragua after diplomatic break