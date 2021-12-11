Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Arsenal captain Aubameyang dropped for 'disciplinary breach'

By Associated Press
2021/12/11 22:37
Arsenal captain Aubameyang dropped for 'disciplinary breach'

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of the squad for the Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday because of a “disciplinary breach,” manager Mikel Arteta said.

Aubameyang was dropped to the bench for Monday's game against Everton after a string of poor performances but wasn't even among the substitutes for the Southampton game at the Emirates.

In a pre-game interview, Arteta said the decision to leave out the striker was “unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach.”

“I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club, and he’s not involved today," Arteta added.

Aubameyang has just four goals in 14 Premier League games this season after signing a three-year contract extension last year that made him the team's highest-paid player.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-12 00:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua’s 91 students in Taiwan face uncertain future after diplomatic break
Nicaragua’s 91 students in Taiwan face uncertain future after diplomatic break
Taipei MRT withdraws train promoting Nicaragua after diplomatic break
Taipei MRT withdraws train promoting Nicaragua after diplomatic break