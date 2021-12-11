Taiwan donates 100,000 masks to police in Philippines

Taiwan donated 100,000 masks to the Philippine National Police on Dec. 6. (CNA, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines photo) Taiwan donated 100,000 masks to the Philippine National Police on Dec. 6. (CNA, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s office in the Philippines and an association of Taiwan business people donated 100,000 medical-grade masks to the Philippine National Police (PNP), reports said Saturday (Dec. 11).

An estimated 42,000 PNP members were infected by COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 125 had died, showing it was necessary to strengthen the campaign against the virus, CNA quoted a Taiwan business official as saying.

During 2021, the PNP succeeded in arresting three Taiwanese fugitives, while locating and freeing seven Taiwanese who had reportedly been abducted by a betting syndicate. Receiving more masks would not only help police fight COVID, but also assist them in combating crime and helping Taiwanese citizens in need, the official said.

PNP Chief General Dionardo Carlos and senior police officials attended the ceremony to receive the 100,000 masks on Dec. 6.

