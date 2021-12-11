Alexa
Virus cases in Japan force cancellation of WCup ski jumping

By Associated Press
2021/12/11 16:36
OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — Amid a rising number of cases in Japan of the omicron variant of coronavirus, all ski jumping World Cup events there this season were canceled Saturday.

Japan on Friday announced it has now found a total of 12 omicron cases, including new arrivals from the United States, Mozambique and Democratic Republic of the Congo, and has re-imposed a ban on foreign visitors.

The International Ski Federation said the decision to cancel three ski jumping events — all scheduled less than one month before the Beijing Olympics opens Feb. 4 — was “due to the current COVID-19 regulations.”

Sapporo was to host separate men’s and women events in January and Zao would have hosted a women’s competition the week after Sapporo.

FIS said it is looking for replacement venues.

