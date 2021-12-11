Taiwan’s TSMC in preliminary talks to invest in Germany

TSMC is in the early stages ot talks to set up a factory in Germany. TSMC is in the early stages ot talks to set up a factory in Germany. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following projects in Arizona and Japan, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has also been involved in talks to invest in Germany, Bloomberg News reported Saturday (Dec. 11).

The world’s largest contract semiconductor maker is discussing the possibility of building a chip factory in Germany with the country’s government, according to the report.

Senior Vice President of Europe and Asia Sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) named government subsidies, the local talent pool, and the needs of clients as factors that would influence the company’s final decision. However, she said details about government support measures and the location of the plant had not been discussed yet.

As economies are battling a global chip shortage, the European Union wants to boost the local production of semiconductors to avoid disruptions of the supply chain.

TSMC was already planning to spend US$12 billion (NT$331.79 billion) on a plant in Arizona and US$7 billion on another project near Japan’s Kumamoto.