Scientist infected with COVID attended Japanese classes in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apart from visiting shopping malls and restaurants, the Academia Sinica researcher infected by the COVID-19 Delta variant also studied Japanese at a university department in Taipei City, reports said Saturday (Dec. 11).

The woman in her 20s, who resigned from her job, was announced as Taiwan’s first local COVID case in more than a month Thursday (Dec. 9). Her colleagues at the Genomics Research Center and her contacts tested negative for the virus.

On Saturday the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) revealed she had also been studying Japanese at a Tamkang University center in Taipei City. Her teacher and 12 fellow students were ordered into a quarantine center but their PCR tests came out negative, the Liberty Times reported.

According to the CECC, the risk of casual passersby in the bustling Yongkang Street area near the university building of having been infected is relatively low.

Earlier Saturday, the Ministry of Education announced the number of students infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic had reached 921. The figure amounted to an increase of one local infection and five imported cases since the previous update, CNA reported.

The total included 723 local infections and 198 imported cases, or 382 college students, 146 senior high school students, 114 junior high school students, 190 elementary school pupils, and 89 children at kindergartens.