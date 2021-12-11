Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US celebrity physician polls well after praising Taiwan's pandemic model

Mehmet Cengiz Oz believes Taiwan’s effective COVID response should be emulated

By Joseph Hammond, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/12/11 15:31
(Facebook, Dr. Mehmet Oz photo)

(Facebook, Dr. Mehmet Oz photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new poll finds that U.S. celebrity surgeon Mehmet Cengiz Oz, aka “Dr. Oz," is neck-and-neck with his Democratic opponent to be the next U.S. senator from Pennsylvania.

Oz is arguably the most prominent tele-physician in America today and is running as a moderate Republican in a state that U.S. President Joe Biden won in the 2020 presidential election by a single digit. Oz has made COVID-19 pandemic policy a key part of his platform.

He previously praised Taiwan’s response to the pandemic, saying, "America should have been the world leader on how to beat the pandemic."

"In Taiwan, the immediate use of border controls, quarantine, school closures, and passenger screenings quickly inhibited the spread of COVID-19,” a video posted on Facebook by Dr. Oz said.

Oz was included on the list of the World's 500 Most Influential Muslims, an annual report from the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre, a Jordanian think tank.

Republican Party
Taiwan model
pandemic prevention
Dr Oz
polls

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Taiwan model’ should expand to environmental protection
‘Taiwan model’ should expand to environmental protection
2021/10/22 16:58
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
Taiwan ‘semiconductor miracle’ can be model for rebuilding US industry: American economist
2021/08/22 15:45
Republican Lance Gooden calls for US to establish official ties with Taiwan
Republican Lance Gooden calls for US to establish official ties with Taiwan
2021/08/19 13:05
Taiwan insists relations with Eswatini, Haiti stable
Taiwan insists relations with Eswatini, Haiti stable
2021/07/18 15:46
KMT suggests Taiwan government dole out NT$10,000 to citizens in cash relief
KMT suggests Taiwan government dole out NT$10,000 to citizens in cash relief
2021/06/02 18:18

Updated : 2021-12-11 16:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan