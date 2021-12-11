US celebrity physician polls well after praising Taiwan's pandemic model

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new poll finds that U.S. celebrity surgeon Mehmet Cengiz Oz, aka “Dr. Oz," is neck-and-neck with his Democratic opponent to be the next U.S. senator from Pennsylvania.

Oz is arguably the most prominent tele-physician in America today and is running as a moderate Republican in a state that U.S. President Joe Biden won in the 2020 presidential election by a single digit. Oz has made COVID-19 pandemic policy a key part of his platform.

He previously praised Taiwan’s response to the pandemic, saying, "America should have been the world leader on how to beat the pandemic."

"In Taiwan, the immediate use of border controls, quarantine, school closures, and passenger screenings quickly inhibited the spread of COVID-19,” a video posted on Facebook by Dr. Oz said.

Oz was included on the list of the World's 500 Most Influential Muslims, an annual report from the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre, a Jordanian think tank.