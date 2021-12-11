AP Week in Pictures: Global

A Japanese Ground-Self Defense Force (JGDDF) Type 90 tank fires its gun at a target during the annual drill with live ammunitions exercise at Minami E... A Japanese Ground-Self Defense Force (JGDDF) Type 90 tank fires its gun at a target during the annual drill with live ammunitions exercise at Minami Eniwa Camp Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Eniwa, on the northern Japan island of Hokkaido. Dozens of tanks are rolling over the next two weeks on Hokkaido, a main military stronghold for a country with perhaps the world's most little known yet powerful army. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)