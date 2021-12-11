Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/12/11 14:06
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified siblings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, following a ver...
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in action during practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jiddah, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021...
Children wait for their father working nearby, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa of the Philippines gestures as she speaks during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Friday...
A Ukrainian soldier takes a rest near a fighting position on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Katerinivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
A man inspects a truck buried in the ash following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang district, East Java province, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2...
President Joe Biden talks about infrastructure during an event at the Kansas City Area Transit Authority Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. ...
Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats receives applause from lawmakers after he was elected new German Chancellor in the German Parliament Bundestag in ...
A police officer sprays pepper spray during a protest against coronavirus measures in Brussels, Belgium, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden...
A man swims in the ice cold water of the Bottomless Lake in Serebryany Bor, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Moscow temperatures on Sunday dro...
Protesters stand on the highway during a protest by environmentalists in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Thousands of protesters have gather...
A boy is silhouetted against Christmas lights reflected on a pond as he walks through a park Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Lenexa, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie...
Marseille and Brest play during the French League One soccer match at the Veldrome stadium in Marseille, France, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Dan...
A Russian army soldier takes part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Russian tr...
The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrives in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol...
Spain's Sarah Loinaz performs as she takes part in the National Costume portion of the Miss Universe pageant, in Eilat, Israel, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021....
A Japanese Ground-Self Defense Force (JGDDF) Type 90 tank fires its gun at a target during the annual drill with live ammunitions exercise at Minami E...
Ahmad Qassim visits his wounded son Mahmoud in a hospital in the town of Idlib, Syria, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. A U.S. airstrike targeting an al-Qaida le...
A model wears a creation as part of Dior Men's fashion collection presented in London, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Dec. 4-10, 2021

From actor Jussie Smollett leaving the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with his siblings following his conviction on five of six charges that he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it, to a man swimming in the ice cold water of the Bottomless Lake in Serebryany Bor, in Moscow, Russia, to a Ukrainian soldier taking a rest near a fighting position on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Katerinivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

