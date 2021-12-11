Alexa
Taiwan’s first Omicron case is Taiwanese woman traveling from Eswatini

10 fellow passengers test negative for COVID

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/11 14:58
Taiwan identified its first Omicron case as a Taiwanese woman traveling from Eswatini. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese woman in her 30s returning from Eswatini was Taiwan’s first case of COVID-19’s Omicron variant, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (Dec. 11).

The strain, which was first discovered in South Africa, has caused alarm due to its alleged strong infectiousness and potential resistance to existing vaccines. However, opinions are still divided about how dangerous it might be.

Case No. 16829 had originally been identified as an arrival from South Africa, but further research showed she had traveled from Eswatini, Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Africa, CNA reported.

She had received one AstraZeneca dose and one Moderna shot, and arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 8, according to the CECC. She showed no symptoms of COVID, but 10 passengers in the rows in front and behind her were tested negative for the virus while in quarantine.

As Taiwan’s first Omicron patient was intercepted at the border, there is little risk of a community infection by the new variant, CECC officials said.
