Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases

No local infections reported after Academia Sinica researcher case

  292
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/11 14:26
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image) 

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed 10 imported COVID-19 cases Saturday (Dec. 11), but no new local infections and no deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The most recent local infection was reported late Thursday (Dec. 9), a former researcher at a laboratory at the prestigious Academia Sinica. She reportedly fell ill after being twice bitten by a mouse at the Genomics Research Center during work related to the coronavirus, though the exact source of her infection still has to be determined. None of her contacts or colleagues has tested positive.

Saturday’s imported cases were seven men and three women aged between 10 and 79, all of them breakthrough cases. Three had arrived from Vietnam, two from Cambodia, and one each from the United States, China, Indonesia, Myanmar and Mongolia. They entered the country between Nov. 19 and Dec. 9.

Taiwan’s latest total of 16,731 coronavirus patients included 14,591 domestic cases and 2,086 imported ones. Of the 848 fatalities, 836 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 412 deaths and Taipei City 321.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Keelung reported 29 deaths, Taoyuan 27, Changhua 15, Hsinchu County 13, Taichung five, Miaoli three, Yilan and Hualien two each, and Hsinchu City, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Yunlin, Pingtung and Taitung one each. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from a journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 111 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.
Updated : 2021-12-11 15:27 GMT+08:00

