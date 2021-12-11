Alexa
Kigab scores 32 to lift Boise St. past Prairie View 97-60

By Associated Press
2021/12/11 13:14
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Abu Kigab had a season-high 32 points plus 10 rebounds as Boise State routed Prairie View 97-60 on Friday night.

Kigab shot 10 for 12 from the field. He added three blocks.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 20 points and eight rebounds for Boise State (6-4). Tyson Degenhart added 16 points. Mladen Armus had nine rebounds.

The 97 points were a season best for Boise State.

D'Rell Roberts had 21 points for the Panthers (0-9), whose season-opening losing streak reached nine games. DeWayne Cox added five steals.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-11 15:27 GMT+08:00

