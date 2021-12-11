Alexa
Williams scores 12 to carry SC State over High Point 67-66

By Associated Press
2021/12/11 13:04
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Deaquan Williams posted 12 points as South Carolina State narrowly beat High Point 67-66 on Friday night.

Rahsaan Edwards had 12 points for South Carolina State (3-7). Jemel Davis added 11 points. Cameron Jones had 10 points.

Zack Austin's 3-pointer drew High Point within 67-66 but neither team scored in the final two minutes, a stretch that included four missed free throws by the Panthers.

John-Michael Wright had 26 points for the Panthers (5-5). Austin tied a season high with 20 points and had five blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-11 15:27 GMT+08:00

