Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Washington tops Georgetown 2-1 in College Cup semifinal

By Associated Press
2021/12/11 12:50
Washington tops Georgetown 2-1 in College Cup semifinal

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Lucas Meek and Charlie Ostrem each scored, and Washington beat Georgetown 2-1 on Friday night to advance to the College Cup championship game.

The Huskies, making their first appearance in the College Cup, will face Clemson in Sunday's title match. The Tigers beat Notre Dame in a penalty shootout in Friday's earlier semifinal.

After a scoreless first half, Meek scored for the Huskies in the 54th minute. Moments later, Ostrem sent a blast from atop the box into the top right corner.

Goalkeeper Sam Fowler extended his Washington record with his 29th postseason save. He got a hand on Marlon Tabora's shot in the 70th minute to push it up and over the net.

Zach Riviere closed the gap for the Hoyas with a header in the 80th minute. He had a chance to tie it in the final seconds but his attempt went over the goal.

The Hoyas, national champions in 2019, were making their third College Cup appearance.

The teams had met once before, with Georgetown winning 2-1 in the 2019 NCAA tournament quarterfinals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-11 14:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan