Rucker scores 12 to lift Army past NJIT 66-49

By Associated Press
2021/12/11 11:57
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Rucker had 12 points and seven rebounds as Army beat NJIT 66-49 on Friday night.

Chris Mann had 11 points and nine rebounds for Army (6-4). Josh Caldwell added 10 points. Charlie Peterson had nine rebounds.

Dylan O'Hearn had 16 points for the Highlanders (5-4). Miles Coleman added 10 rebounds. Souleymane Diakite had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

